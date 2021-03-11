The Sauce: A New Arts, Music & Culture Program Debuts On WVPE Monday At 9pm

The Sauce with host Dawn Burns debuts Monday, March 15th at 9:00pm.

A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful melting pot of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

On Monday, March 15th hear the backstory of Latin rock band Lalo Cura, singer-songwriter Anessa Sheikh and composer, bassist and educator Buddy Pearson.

Find the spice of arts and entertainment on The Sauce.