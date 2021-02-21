SBPD Find Snowmobile Running, Man Dead

The St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office has released information on a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in South Bend that left one man dead.

(You can read more in the release below.) On February 20, 2021 at 6:51 p.m. South Bend Police officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Brookfield Street in South Bend, IN regarding reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they heard the engine of a snowmobile idling and then discovered a male who had suffered apparent gunshot wound[s]. Officers were unable to resuscitate the victim and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. A representative of the St. Joseph County Coroner Office was contacted and per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [C.M.H.U.] was activated and is currently handling the investigation. C.M.H.U. investigators have identified the victim to be: Eugene R. Scott, 22-years old and a resident of South Bend, IN. This is an active and on-going death investigation. Updates will be provided when more information is available for release. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.