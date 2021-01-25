Scams Resurface Around New Round Of COVID-19 Relief Payments

By Brandon Smith 56 minutes ago

Congress passed a new round of direct relief – $600 per person – in December.
The Internal Revenue Service is warning Hoosiers to look out for scams around the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief payments.

Congress passed a new round of direct relief – $600 per person – last month. And people have started to receive it, whether through direct deposit or paper checks.

The IRS said, like last year’s first round of COVID-19 relief, scams are popping up. Some of the common ones include text messages asking people to disclose their bank account information in order to access the payments.

There are also phishing schemes using keywords like “COVID-19” and “stimulus” – messages through email, social media or the mail that ask people for personal information, like account numbers or passwords.

The IRS said it will never send unsolicited texts or emails. It also doesn’t call people with threats of jail or lawsuits.

