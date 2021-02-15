Scheduled To Get The Vaccine This Week? Weather Could Put A Snag In Those Plans

Today the Indiana Dept. of Health announced that the winter weather blanketing the state may impact the ability of COVID-19 vaccinations to stay on schedule.

(You can read the release below.)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that Hoosiers who have COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled this week should be aware that inclement weather could impact clinic operations. The state is working with local vaccination sites to reschedule appointments as needed.

Individuals whose appointments are impacted will be notified by email or text message about the need to reschedule, which can be done by calling 211. The state is working to ensure that Hoosiers who are scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine still receive the dose within the appropriate timeframe. A second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that is administered within 42 days of the first dose still provides full immunity to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Individuals must show proof that they live or work in Indiana and meet the eligibility criteria to receive a vaccine.

As of today, 816,758 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 336,827 are fully vaccinated.