Scott Dixon Secures His Fourth Indy 500 Pole Position

Scott Dixon will start in the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 for a fourth time. The one-time Indy 500 winner hopes to kiss the bricks again this year.

Last year, Scott Dixon finished second behind Takuma Sato after a caution flag on the last few laps left him without a chance to try to pass and win the race.

Dixon secured the pole position this year by 0.03 seconds. In 2008 when he won the Indy 500, he also started first.

Dixon said every year winning the Indy 500 is goal number one.

“I think we've finished second four or five times here, and I can tell you, that's the worst spot to finish, you know, so last year was frustrating,” said Dixon. “Again, you know, this place owes me nothing. We've got to keep knocking on that door. And hopefully, one day again, one day soon that opens up.”

Drivers Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay will round out the first row of this year’s race.

After last year with no spectators able to be at the race, VeeKay said he loved having fans in the stands.

“You know, there's goosebumps, and then there's something else. Well, that's what I had. So it's amazing. You really feel like a rock star; like an IndyCar driver now,” said VeeKay. “So yeah, the walks from Gasoline Alley to the garages are quite long, but I enjoy every minute of every fan that comes to me.”

The 105th running of the Indy 500 is set to run Sunday, May 30.

