A Sea Of Red On Indiana's Latest County-By-County COVID-19 Map

By Diane Daniels 38 minutes ago

Credit ISDH

Indiana's COVID-19 color-coded county-by-county map was updated today and the amount of red increased dramatically. A "red" designation means that a county is at the highest level of community spread for the coronavirus. As of the latest map,  with the exception of St. Joseph, LaGrange and Fulton counties, virtually all other Indiana counties in the WVPE listening area are in the red. LaGrange had been in the red for weeks and is now out of that designation as of today. 

Also today the state is correcting a data processing error that has impacted COVID-19 reporting data since the start of the pandemic. It is unclear how much, if at all, that may be influencing the color-coded map. 

WATCH LIVE: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Provides Briefing On COVID-19 At 2:30pm Today

By Diane Daniels 4 hours ago
Screenshot from online news conference April 17, 2020

 

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold a news conference to update Hoosiers on the state's efforts to combat COVID-19. 


St. Joe Co. & SB City Offices To Continue Closures Due To COVID-19

By Diane Daniels 20 hours ago
JENNIFER WEINGART / WVPE PUBLIC RADIO

St. Joseph County and South Bend city offices will extend limited in-person availability through mid-January due to the pandemic.

(You can read more from a release issued by the City of South Bend below.) 

Based on the recommendation of the St. Joseph County Department of Health, most offices for the City of South Bend and St. Joseph County will continue to limit in-person access to the County-City Building and Courthouse Complex through Friday, January 15, 2020.

Indiana Passes 500K COVID-19 Cases, Sets Record For Deaths

By Associated Press 21 hours ago
ISDH

 

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials say the state has set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 deaths. The state reported Tuesday that 164 new COVID-19 deaths occurred Monday. The previous record was set on Dec. 22 with 143 deaths. The Indiana State Department of Health says another 4,028 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It brings the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus up to 500,282. The state agency also says more than 20% of the 2,951 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday were in intensive care.

UPDATE: St. Joseph County Extends Face Mask Order Through March 31, 2021

By Diane Daniels Dec 28, 2020
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

St. Joseph County Health Department officials in South Bend released a new order indicating that the county's face mask mandate that has been in place for months will be extended through the end of March 2021. The previous order was due to expire at the end of 2020. 