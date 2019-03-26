Second African Elephant Dies At Indianapolis Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo announced on Twitter that a second African elephant in the zoo's herd died today.

Kalina was an 8-year-old elephant that started showing symptoms on March 23.

The first elephant to die, Nyah, perished on March 19 of a suspected case of EEHV (Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus.)

Kalina's symptoms were similar to Nyah's according to the zoo.

The disease can cause fatal hemorrhagic symptoms. It is one of the most deadly viral infections in elephants worldwide according to the Indy Zoo. There is no vaccine for it and it is not preventable. Humans and other animal species cannot get it.