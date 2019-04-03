See "The Great Gatsby" at Notre Dame

WVPE is proud to be a media sponsor of the University of Notre Dame’s Department of Film, Television and Theatre production of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. The production has been adapted for the stage by Simon Levy and is directed by Anton Juan.

Evening shows are Wednesday, April 10 through Saturday, April 13 at 7:30pm. Weekend matinees are Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 at 2:30pm.

The production will be in the Patricia George Decio Theatre of the Debartolo Performing Arts Center at Notre Dame.

More information about The Great Gatsby and a link for tickets is available here:

https://ftt.nd.edu/events/2019/04/10/the-great-gatsby/