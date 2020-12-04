See The Spike - Graphing COVID-19 In Elkhart County

By Diane Daniels 52 minutes ago

The Elkhart County Health Department has released graphing data with COVID-19 information. It shows the spike that has occurred in cases and deaths in the month of November. 

Related Content

Hoosiers Seeking Unemployment Assistance On the Rise, Reflecting Virus Surge

By Justin Hicks 18 hours ago
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

New claims for unemployment benefits have been steadily rising since mid-October. Economists say it’s further proof that COVID-19 – not government restrictions – is hurting the economy.

New COVID-19 Quarantine Guidance Should Get People Back To Work, School Faster

By Brandon Smith 18 hours ago
(Justin Hicks/IPB News)

Indiana health officials say new COVID-19 quarantine guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should help health care workers, teachers and students get back to work and school quicker.

New Spike In Indiana COVID-19 Cases, All-Time High In Cases Wednesday Over 8,500+ Mark

By & Diane Daniels & Associated Press 22 hours ago
ISDH

8,527 cases and 60 deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, Dec. 2 by the Indiana State Dept. of Health. The single day number of cases is the most yet since the pandemic started.

A stunning 859 of those new cases reported yesterday were in St. Joseph County alone, doubling the county's previous one-day high of 445 on Nov. 13. Deputy County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox said the dramatic increase is likely the result of a data glitch. 