Senate Bill Would Severely Limit Governor's Power To Declare Emergencies

By Brandon Smith 42 minutes ago

Several bills on the move during the 2021 legislative session are reactions to executive orders issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

The governor’s authority to declare disaster emergencies would be severely restricted under legislation unanimously approved by a Senate committee Tuesday.

The measure – one of several this legislative session – is a reaction to executive orders issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Sue Glick’s (R-LaGrange) bill would only allow the governor to declare a widespread emergency, affecting at least 10 counties, for 45 days without the General Assembly getting to weigh in.

READ MORE: How Do I Follow Indiana's Legislative Session? Here's Your Guide To Demystify The Process

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

If the legislature is in session – or gets called into special session by the governor – the emergency could go for 60 days. But after that, Glick said only lawmakers could extend the emergency declaration further.

“So that people don’t feel like they were left out or don’t feel that they had any input into the orders that affected so many people,” Glick said.

The bill also gives the legislature more authority on how to spend federal dollars that come to the state during an emergency.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags: 
gubernatorial power
Indiana
Covid-19
emergency powers
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Local
2021 legislative session
Indiana senate

Related Content

Indiana Senate Bill Would Ban Warning Shots By Police

By Brandon Smith 17 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Police in Indiana would be barred from firing warning shots under legislation approved by a Senate committee Tuesday.


Under Senate Bill, Local Prosecutors Usurped By Attorney General, Special Prosecutor

By 18 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Some Indiana Senate Republicans want the state to take over prosecution of crimes that a local prosecutor won’t charge.

Indiana Senate Rejects Bill Banning 'Defund The Police'

By Brandon Smith 23 hours ago
(Screenshot of iga.in.gov)

The Indiana Senate thoroughly rejected legislation Monday that would have tied the hands of local governments when managing their public safety budgets.

COVID-19 Civil Liability Protections Bill On Its Way To The Governor's Desk

By Samantha Horton 23 hours ago
(Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signature is all that separates Hoosier businesses, health care systems and schools from COVID-19 liability protections. 