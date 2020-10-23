Senate GOP Marches Ahead On Barrett Over Democrats' Blockade

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee give their opening statements in her confirmation hearing.
Credit STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL / GETTY IMAGES

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is gearing up for a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court and cement a conservative majority before Election Day despite Democratic efforts to stall President Donald Trump’s nominee. Democrats are using time-consuming procedural hurdles, but the party has no realistic chance of stopping Barrett’s advance in the Republican-controlled chamber. The federal appeals court judge is expected to be confirmed on Monday and quickly join the court. The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election. 

Amy Coney Barrett
Supreme Court
senate
confirmation
Local

