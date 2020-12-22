Senator Todd Young Defends Vote On Stimulus Package

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Indiana Senator Todd Young says the package, passed by Congress late Monday, will provide much needed relief to Hoosiers.

It will include $600 in direct payments to most Americans. Some of Senator Young’s fellow Republicans and some Democrats said that amount wasn’t enough.

“The number was just the right number in order to get a bill passed. Hoosiers sent me to Washington to get an outcome, and outcome often involves principled compromise. Hoosiers couldn’t wait any longer,” said Young.

The bill also extends the federal unemployment insurance benefits by $300 per week through March of 2021 and provides $325 billion in small business relief.

A moratorium on evictions has been extended by a month under this bill, and there will be financial relief for land lords.

“Since this legislation just passed there will be some questions regarding implementation of this package,” said Young.

Those details will be worked out in the coming days. Hoosiers should receive their direct payments after President Trump signs the bill into law.