Send Us Your Photos For The WVPE Photo Of The Week

Have you captured an amazing image on your cell phone? Of course you have. Let us see them and share them as we launch our WVPE Photo of the Week this coming Friday, Aug. 2.

It's easy. Here is all you have to do:

Email it to: wvpe@wvpe.org

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mbin size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.