Separate and Unequal: Ignoring America's Racism

Monday, July 13, 2020 at 9 PM

Uprisings and riots by African Americans in 1967 left white people shocked and surprised. A presidential commission was assigned to look into why it happened. It blamed white attitudes and systematic racism. The Kerner Commission report of 1968 also outlines remedies. This documentary looks at the results of the failure to address those issues. In 2017, the National Association of Black Journalists awarded its Salute to Excellence Award in the Radio Documentary: Top 15 Markets category. This documentary was produced in cooperation with the Detroit Journalism Cooperative (DJC). The DJC is a partnership of five media outlets reporting on the city’s future after bankruptcy. The partnership includes Michigan Radio, WDET, Detroit Public Television, Bridge Magazine and New Michigan Media. Support for the Detroit Journalism Cooperative on Michigan Radio comes from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Ford Foundation and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.