Shiawassee County officials return federal COVID money used for bonuses

Elected officials in a conservative Michigan county are returning bonuses they paid themselves with federal COVID-19 relief aid.

The Shiawassee County Commissioners are all Republicans.

They voted to award themselves $65,000 as part of a broader plan to give money to 250 county employees.

It was described as "hazard pay" for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioners decided to return the money after the Shiawassee County prosecutor said the payments were illegal.

The Michigan Constitution bars additional compensation for elected officials after services have been performed.

