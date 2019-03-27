Should Michigan Drivers Face Criminal Charges For Having THC In Their System?

Drivers in Michigan shouldn't face criminal charges for having THC in their system according to the Michigan Impaired Driving Safety Commission.

THC is the chemical in marijuana that gets you high.

The commission says police should get additional training on how to detect impairment in drivers instead.

Joshua Covert is a criminal defense attorney.

He says THC levels can't always tell you if someone is impaired.

"There have been quite a few people that can actively have THC in their system many days and even weeks after they've medicated," Covert says.

The commission says police should use roadside sobriety tests instead.

The commission's recommendations will now go to the Michigan Legislature.