Silver Beach Hotel Has Liquor License Suspended For Alleged COVID-19 Emergency Order Violations

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor license and permit held by the Silver Beach Hotel in St. Joseph for alleged multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order.

The violations of the order include allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

The license and permit suspensions impact ASJJ Hotel Properties, Inc. d/b/a Silver Beach Hotel located at 100 Main St. St. Joseph. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the B Hotel License with a Specific Purpose Permit (Food), Sunday Sales (P.M. Permit), and Dance/Entertainment Permits on December 1, 2020.

The licensee for the hotel is scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 11, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

The Michigan Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orlene Hawks said, “Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license.”