SJCPL Bringing Author A'Lelia Bundles to Howard Park

The St. Joseph County Public Library is bringing an author to South Bend whose book will soon be a Netflix TV show.

A’Lelia Bundles wrote the book ‘On Her Own Ground.’ It’s a biography of Madam C.J. Walker, who started a cosmetics empire in the early 20th century. Bundles is one of Walker’s descendants.

Library spokesperson Jennifer Henecke said the book tells the story of a remarkable woman.

“So she’s just this incredible figure who built this empire around her business and just did these incredible things at a time when women, and African-American women especially just didn’t have all that many opportunities.”

The talk with the author is part of the library’s Black History Month Programming. ‘On Her Own Ground’ is set to be released as a TV show on Netflix in March.

The talk along with then a Q and A and book signing will be at the Howard Park Community Center on Monday, February 24th at 6 p.m.