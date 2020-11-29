Skeletal Remains Found In North Liberty Area, Metro Homicide Investigating

The St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office has released information regarding skeletal remains found over the weekend in a creek bed in the North Liberty area.





(You can read the release below.)

On Saturday, November 28, 2020 at approximately 11:54 a.m. a citizen discovered skeletal remains along a creek bed located in the 24000 block of Stanton Road, North Liberty, IN and contacted the St. Joseph County Police Department.



When officers arrived, they were directed to the location of the skeletal remains in the creek bed and officers confirmed the remains were human. The identity of the skeletal remains has not been determined as of the time of this press release.

A representative of the St. Joseph County Coroner Office was contacted and per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] was activated and is currently handling the investigation. The initial scene investigation was conducted along with an officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources [IDNR] and the Liberty Township Fire Department.



This is an active and on-going death investigation. An autopsy will be conducted in Fort Wayne, IN. An update will be provided when more information is available for release.



Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [CMHU] at 574-235-5009; the Indiana Department of Natural Resource Dispatch Center at 812-837-9256; or Michiana Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 288-STOP.