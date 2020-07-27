The Skills Gap Debate

Within days of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing businesses to shut down, or dramatically change their operations, unemployment skyrocketed. Now Hoosier workers and business owners are left wondering how to piece things back together.

The "skills gap" is the idea that more workers could fill jobs if they had the skills to do them. Some say this gap creates an economic bottleneck. Some say the whole concept is a non-issue. We talk to a group of experts about this long-standing debate, and how it relates to Indiana’s economic recovery.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Chauncy Lennon

Vice President for the Future of Learning and Work, Lumina Foundation

Jason Kloth

President and CEO, Ascend Indiana

Lawrence Mishel

Distinguished Fellow and Former President, Economic Policy Institute