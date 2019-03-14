Small business coalition urges quick Michigan Supreme Court ruling on minimum wage and paid leave

A coalition of small businesses has filed an amicus brief with the Michigan Supreme Court seeking an immediate ruling on whether amendments to the state's minimum wage and paid sick leave laws comply with the state constitution.

The amicus brief is in support of resolutions by the Michigan House and Senate seeking an advisory opinion from the state Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the amendments.

In September, the legislature adopted a citizen-led ballot initiative that would have raised the state's minimum wage and required employers to offer paid sick leave. That kept the iniative from going to voters. Then during the lame duck session, the legislature passed amendments that weakened the minimum wage and paid sick leave provisions.

"We have a March 29 compliance date, and we don't know which version of these laws we're supposed to comply with," said Charlie Owens, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses in Michigan. "And the only ones that can settle that is the Supreme Court."

"Our members are calling us asking us what they should be doing, and we have no answer for them," Owens said. "And that's not the way we should be conducting our business in the state of Michigan."

