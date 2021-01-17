Small Group Of Armed Protesters Dwarfed By Police At Michigan Capitol

UPDATE (Jan. 11, 2021):

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has banned the open carry of guns in the state Capitol a week after an armed mob rioted in the U.S. Capitol and following a protest in the statehouse last year. Moves to ban weapons at the statehouse have been pushed since April, when protesters opposed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions, some armed with long rifles and other weapons, entered the statehouse demanding to be allowed into the legislative chambers. The Michigan Capitol Commission has been reluctant to issue rules for firearms, but it shifted course Monday and issued the order to ban the open carry of weapons.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was quick to issue a statement following the commission's action.

(You can read her release below.)