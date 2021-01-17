Small Group Of Armed Protesters Dwarfed By Police At Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A small group of gun-toting demonstrators showed up at Michigan's Capitol, dwarfed by law enforcement on high alert after this month's deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. About a dozen protesters openly carried guns, including some who promoted the anti-government "boogaloo" movement, a slang term adopted by the pro-gun extremist movement that is a reference to a sequel — in their case, a second U.S. civil war. A few others, who were not openly armed, wore hats supporting President Donald Trump, whose term will end Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. State police, the National Guard and local law enforcement provided a sizable security presence at or near the 142-year-old Statehouse and other government buildings.

 

