Small Group Protests Holcomb's Public Health Emergency Declaration Outside Statehouse

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

A group of about 20 protesters rallied outside the Statehouse Tuesday against Gov. Eric Holcomb’s public health emergency orders.

The protesters are backing a resolution in the House that would immediately terminate Holcomb’s emergency declaration, in place since March.

State law gives the governor broad powers under a declared state of emergency. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Holcomb has used that authority to, for instance, issue the “Stay-At-Home” order, temporarily close or limit businesses and impose gathering restrictions.

READ MORE: How Do I Follow Indiana's Legislative Session? Here's Your Guide To Demystify The Process

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on COVID-19 and other statewide issues.

Protesters – led by former Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Donald Rainwater – want to see that power curtailed. They’re backing a resolution by far-right Rep. Curt Nisly (R-Milford) that would immediately cancel Holcomb’s order. Rainwater said the issue is not about supporting Holcomb’s emergency declaration, but giving the General Assembly a say in it.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) sent Nisly’s resolution to the Rules Committee, where legislation is often sent to die.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.