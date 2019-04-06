Some faculty want MSU to ban intimate student-staff relationships

Several Michigan State University faculty members want to ban sexual relationships between teachers and students.

Professor Mark Waddell is among those asking the University Council to recommend policy changes to prohibit romantic relationships between faculty or academic staff and undergraduate students. Waddell tells the Lansing State Journal that the existing policy lacks clarity to protect students from predatory relationships.

The policy changes would also limit relationships between graduate teaching assistants and undergraduate students, as well as teachers and graduate students.

The proposal comes as a new charge is brought against former medical school dean William Strampel, who's accused of sexually harassing female students. Strampel worked with Larry Nassar, a former doctor who was imprisoned for molesting young women.

Waddell hopes the council will recommend the changes to the Board of Trustees this month.

