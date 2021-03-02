Some South Bend Middle And High School Students Set To Return To Full-Time In-Person Learning

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

Middle and high school students in the South Bend Community School Corporation could soon return to a four-day week of in-person classes. The school board approved a pilot program at its meeting on Monday, March 1.

Edison and Jefferson Middle School and Riley and Adams High School will be the first to send students back for a four-day week.

Chief Academic Officer Brandon White said the schools were chosen since their principals had already contacted him and expressed interest in participating in a pilot program.

According to the plan, eighth and twelfth grade students will return on March 15, followed by all students in grades 6-12 on March 22. Wednesdays will remain a district-wide e-learning day, and all students who want to continue full-time virtual learning will be able to do so.

The board will vote on March 29 whether to return secondary students at all district schools to in-person classes. If approved, all students would be able return to in-person learning on April 12.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

