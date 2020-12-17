Some Uncertainty On COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Moving Forward In Indiana

By Associated Press 8 hours ago

Screenshot from video of first vaccination in Indiana
Credit FROM HANDOUT VIDEO FROM ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As Indiana’s front-line health care workers begin receiving the state’s first shots of Pfizer’s vaccine against the coronavirus, uncertainties remain about future numbers of incoming doses and who should be inoculated next. , Indiana’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said Wednesday that five Indiana hospitals have received doses. Weaver says that so far 46,000 of the state’s more than 400,000 eligible health care workers have registered for an appointment to get their first shot. Weaver says state health officials are considering individuals’ risks of spreading the virus and how bad their symptoms could be as they decide the next distribution lineup.

Tags: 
Covid-19
Indiana
Vaccine
Local

Related Content

Latest Update To State COVID-19 Map Shows Fewer Counties In Red

By Dec 16, 2020
ISDH

The latest update to the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 tracking map shows 26 counties in the red, 10 fewer than last week. However, that still puts over a quarter of all Hoosier counties in the most serious designation. 

In the WVPE listening area, Elkhart and LaGrange Counties remain in the red, while Starke County is newly red this week. 

Indiana Hospitals Warn COVID-19 Surge Could Overwhelm Them

By Associated Press Dec 15, 2020
ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of some of Indiana's top hospital systems is warning that facilities are struggling to cope with the surge in COVID-19 patients — a sobering reminder that the coronavirus is still spreading quickly in the state despite the arrival of a vaccine. With COVID-19 patient numbers hovering above 3,000 for nearly a month, Indiana hospitals are treating more than four times as many as they were in September and are worried they soon could get overwhelmed.

St. Joseph Health System Prepares To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine

By Dec 15, 2020
Captured via WebX

St. Joseph Health System is one of 50 sites in the state of Indiana that will receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine later this week. 

Chief Clinical Officer Gen Lankowicz said the health system is set to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, Dec. 17, which staff will begin administering on Friday.

Indiana And Purdue Cancel Rivalry Game Again

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer Dec 15, 2020
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Friday night's rescheduled football game between No. 7 Indiana and Purdue has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19. It's the second time in two weeks the annual contest for the Old Oaken Bucket was scrapped. It is the first time it won't be played since a two-year hiatus in 1918 and 1919.  Approximately 125 games since late August have been postponed or canceled.