Sorin's Next Wine Academy Dinner Is March 24th

Sorin's at the Morris Inn on the campus of the University of Notre Dame is hosting a series of Wine Academy Dinners. The events feature wine selections from wineries with Notre Dame connections. The event on Sunday, March 24th will offer Gundlach Bundschu wines. Guests partake in a five-course meal paired with the month's featured vintner. The dinner also includes a presentation from the winery and the meal's executive chef. A reception starts at 6pm and dinner begins at 6:30. Call 574 -631-2020 to make reservations. More information is available here.

