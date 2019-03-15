Sorin's Next Wine Academy Dinner Is March 24th

By Diane Daniels 6 hours ago

Credit Sorin's Wine Academy

Sorin's at the Morris Inn on the campus of the University of Notre Dame is hosting a series of Wine Academy Dinners. The events feature wine selections from wineries with Notre Dame connections.  The event on Sunday, March 24th will offer Gundlach Bundschu wines.  Guests partake in a five-course meal paired with the month's featured vintner. The dinner also includes a presentation from the winery and the meal's executive chef.  A reception starts at 6pm and dinner begins at 6:30. Call 574 -631-2020 to make reservations.  More information is available here.

