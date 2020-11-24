South Bend ACLU To Protect Student Wearing "I Hope I Don't Get Killed For Being Black Today" Shirt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is suing officials at a northern Indiana school, alleging that they violated a Black student’s First Amendment rights by sending him home for wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the text, “I hope I don’t get killed for being Black today.” The complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in South Bend names the principal and assistant principal of Manchester Jr.-Sr. High School as defendants. The lawsuit asks the court to award the student damages and direct administrators to allow him to continue wearing the shirt at school. The male junior is identified only as D.E. in court documents.