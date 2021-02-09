South Bend Activist Groups Call For Police Transparency At Community Relations Meeting

South Bend activist groups once again called for more transparency in the policing process at the Community Relations Committee meeting Tuesday night.

Committee Chair Lori Hamann said the purpose of the meeting was to commemorate Black History Month by having an open conversation around police reform. 

 

Black Lives Matter – South Bend member Mya Perry said while the Common Council acknowledged the need for community policing initiatives, it has yet to implement any. 

 

“This is the time for action,” she said. “We need to be moving that money, we need to be writing that legislation and involving the community in reimagining what it could look like to feel safe.”

 

Perry's presentation advocated for the Breathe Act, a piece of federal legislation that divests money from traditional policing and reinvests it in community-based initiatives.

 

One of the main issues discussed was the 9 percent raise for South Bend police officers approved by the Council in October. 

 

Gerri Casey, of the Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression, said the Council should take a more active role in wage negotiations between the police union and the city.

 

“The Common Council shouldn’t be the referee between the cops and the city," she said. "The Common Council needs to represent what the people want.”

 

Hamann acknowledged the Council may not have made that process as transparent to the public as it should have. But, she said she would work to make the current contract available for community members to read and discuss further.

 

South Bend Common Council Approves Police Salary Raises

By Oct 27, 2020
Image provided by SBPD

On Monday, Oct. 26, the South Bend Common Council voted to raise police salaries by about 9 percent over the next two years. However, some community members would rather see that money go elsewhere.

The Personnel and Finance Committee met Monday afternoon to discuss the wage ordinance and hear public comment.

At that meeting, Black Lives Matter - South Bend member Emmanuel Cannady said that instead of raising police salaries, the city should invest in proactive measures, like de-escalation and intervention training.

City Of South Bend Begins Search For Police Review Office Director

By Jan 26, 2021
City of South Bend

The City of South Bend can now begin the hiring search for a director of the Community Police Review Office. The Common Council approved a job description for the position at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 25.

The director will report to the City Clerk and will oversee all complaints of police misconduct submitted to the Community Police Review Board. 

 