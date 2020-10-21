South Bend Announces Change In Trick-Or-Treat Times

South Bend has announced trick-or-treat times will be earlier than usual this year, from 4-6pm. In addition, the city is encouraging residents to take other steps since Halloween is occurring during a pandemic.

(You can read the city's release below.)

The City of South Bend announced that for families who plan to trick-or-treat this Halloween, recommended hours for trick-or-treating will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

The City encourages residents to understand the risks of different Halloween activities and asks that families review the guidance from the St. Joseph County Health Department before making plans for Halloween. The CDC also has issued guidance on Halloween outlining different ways to reduce risk.

The City urges everyone to remain vigilant amidst the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing a proper face covering, physical distancing from others, and washing or sanitizing hands regularly. The St. Joseph County Health Department has recommended that residents avoid indoor gatherings of more than ten people and that any indoor gatherings continue to follow distancing and face covering guidelines.

Guidance for Halloween Activities: