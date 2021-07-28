South Bend Announces Public Workshops For Near West Side And Northeast Neighborhood Plans

South Bend is hosting several public workshops for the Near West Side and Northeast Neighborhood plans this August.

The series includes two visioning workshops and a priorities workshop for each neighborhood.

The visioning workshops are scheduled first and will allow residents to share ideas on neighborhood planning issues such as housing, infrastructure, land use and amenities.

Then, the priorities workshops will help determine each neighborhood’s most important projects, policies and programs.

As WVPE reported earlier this month, the Near West Side plan could incorporate elements — most likely zoning changes and traffic calming measures — from a proposed re-imagining of William Street developed by University of Notre Dame students.

All workshops can be attended both virtually and in-person.

Near West Side Plan:

Visioning Workshop: Tuesday, August 3, 6:00pm, Civil Rights Heritage Center, 1040 W Washington St. Virtual link: https://zoom.us/j/91926592879

Visioning Workshop: Tuesday, August 10, 6:00pm, Civil Rights Heritage Center, 1040 W Washington St. Virtual link: https://zoom.us/j/98611153254

Priorities Workshop: Wednesday, September 1, 6:00pm, Civil Rights Heritage Center, 1040 W Washington St. Virtual link: https://zoom.us/j/92173196351

Northeast Neighborhood Plan:

Visioning Workshop: Thursday, August 5, 6:00pm, St. Joseph High School, 453 N Notre Dame Ave. Virtual link: https://zoom.us/j/94775278710

Visioning Workshop: Thursday, August 12, 6:00pm, St. Joseph High School, 453 N Notre Dame Ave. Virtual link: https://zoom.us/j/93447859047

Priorities Workshop: Thursday, August 26, 6:00pm, St. Joseph High School, 453 N Notre Dame Ave. Virtual link: https://zoom.us/j/91769984697

“I encourage neighbors to get involved during this planning process,” Mayor James Mueller said in a press release. “Resident feedback is vital to the development of strong neighborhood plans that chart the right direction for our community to move forward together.”

The city is also developing neighborhood plans this year for the Kennedy Park and Rum Village neighborhoods and will host workshops in the fall.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

