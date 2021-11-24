South Bend band Girl Named Tom now one of ten finalists on The Voice

South Bend band Girl Named Tom is now one of the ten remaining finalists on The Voice, NBC’s singing competition reality show.

The trio is made up of three siblings — Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty. On Tuesday night, they were the sixth act to receive enough votes from fans at home to move on to the next round as one of the top ten finalists.

On Monday’s show, the trio performed Ingrid Andress' "More Hearts Than Mine."

The siblings grew up in the small northwest Ohio town of Pettisville but Caleb and Joshua both graduated from Goshen College and all three have been based in South Bend since last March.

They’ve been working with show judge Kelly Clarkson since advancing into the competition back in September.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Girl Named Tom was interviewed earlier this month on WVPE’s The Sauce:

‘The Sauce' with Dawn Burns Featuring Girl Named Tom

You can watch the group’s Nov. 22 performance here:

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.