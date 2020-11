Jake Borowski and Jess Lucille grew up listening to their mother’s folk and country music from the hills of Kentucky. Their band is called 'StarHeart.'

Their mom also filled the house with folk instruments of every kind trying to impart the importance of the folk tradition to both of her children.

Featured this month on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour—you can hear StarHeart on the program on WVPE 88.1 FM on Monday, November 2.