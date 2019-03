South Bend voters have another chance to talk to their candidates for municipal office at a "Meet the Candidates" event tonight.

Mayor, Council and Clerk candidates will be available to answer voter questions at the main branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library in downtown South Bend.

The event is sponsored by the American Democracy Project at IUSB and the South Bend League of Women Voters. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.