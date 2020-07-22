South Bend Civic Theatre Cancels In-Person Shows Through December Due To COVID-19 Spike

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The South Bend Civic Theatre announced this week it would be cancelling all in-person performances through December. This is due to the spike in COVID 19 cases.

The theatre was hosting shows outdoors but with COVID-19 cases surging in several Michiana counties, officials made the decision to cancel in-person shows.

The South Bend Civic Theatre also had to furlough all 18 staff members starting in August until the end of December due to the financial hardship of cancelling shows.

Executive Director Aaron Nichols said it was a difficult decision but necessary to keep everyone safe.

“We have worked the numbers in such a way that I feel confident that in January we will return to full staff and open the doors of the theatre and begin production again.”

Nichols said the Civic may rely on volunteers to try to continue engaging with the community through virtual shows.

He said reopening is still going to depend on how COVID-19 numbers look come January.