WVPE invites you to join the South Bend Civic Theatre as they present their youth cast in the Disney musical, Frozen Jr! You’ll hear favorite songs like, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” and “Let It Go!” Disney’s Frozen Jr., the musical, is Fridays and Saturdays, November 5th through the thirteenth at the Mishawaka Battell Center. Find out more and get tickets at SBCT.org.