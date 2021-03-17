South Bend Drive-By Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

The Metro Homicide Unit in St. Joseph County is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night. It happened at Jefferson and Eddy and the car hit a tree at the intersection. The woman who was driving died. The male passenger who was also hit by gunfire survived.

(You can read more in the release below.) On March 16, 2021 at 8:50 p.m. South Bend Police officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson and Eddy Streets in South Bend, IN regarding reports of drive-by shooting incident. When officers arrived, they found that a vehicle had collided with a tree located at the southeast corner of the intersection. Officers found a female who was driving the vehicle and a male passenger who had suffered apparent gunshot wound[s]. Officers were unable to resuscitate the female and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male passenger was transported to a local hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening. A representative of the St. Joseph County Coroner Office was contacted and per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit [C.M.H.U.] was activated and is currently handling the investigation. C.M.H.U. investigators have spoken with family members who identified the female victim to be: CHANEL NEAL, 28-years old and a resident of South Bend, IN. This is an active and on-going death investigation. Updates will be provided when more information is available for release.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County MetroHomicide Unit [CMHU] at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.