South Bend Joins Other Local School Districts In A Full Reopening This Fall

The South Bend Community School Corporation is the most recent local school district to decide how it will reopen for the 2021-2022 school year. The school board approved the district’s reopening plan at its meeting on Monday.

South Bend students will return to a full five-day week of in-person classes when school starts next month. Masks will only be required for students grades five and below –– that’s after the American Academy of Pediatrics updated its masking guidance last week.

Unvaccinated students and staff are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, but vaccinated individuals won’t be required to do so.

Goshen, Elkhart and Concord Community Schools all plan to start the school year with a full week of in-person learning as well –– the Concord and Elkhart school boards approved their districts’ plans back in June, while Goshen officials presented their plan at the school board meeting Monday evening.

However, masking is currently optional for students and staff in all three school districts, except if they’re identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Masks are currently optional in the School City of Mishawaka as well. Per federal guidelines, masks will be required on all school buses.

Penn-Harris-Madison school officials will present their reopening plan at the school board meeting on August 9.

All school plans say they’re subject to change based on federal, state and local health guidance. They also all plan to implement physical distancing when possible, and disinfect high-traffic areas frequently.

