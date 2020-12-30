South Bend Man Dies In One Vehicle Crash On I-65 In Jackson County, Indiana

According to Indiana State Police, a South Bend man died following a car crash on Tuesday morning in Jackson County, Indiana. The man who died is identified as William Dudek, age 61.

(You can read more from the ISP release below.)

December 29, 2020, at approximately 9:00 AM, a single vehicle crash occurred on I-65 in Jackson County, Indiana that claimed the life of a South Bend, Indiana man.

The initial investigation by Trooper Andrew Garrett, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, indicated that a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, being driven by William A. Dudek, age 61, South Bend, Indiana was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 44 mile marker in southern Jackson County. For an unknown reason, Dudek’s vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a guardrail and became airborne. The vehicle crossed all northbound lanes of I-65 and came to rest in the median.

Witnesses extinguished the fire that started when his vehicle came to rest. Dudek was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Schneck Medical Center where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Dudek was pronounced deceased at the hospital by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for nearly two hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation.

William Dudek’s family has been notified.