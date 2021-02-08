South Bend & PHM School Boards Set To Vote On Full-Time In-Person Learning For Some Students

Two local school boards will vote this evening on whether to return certain students to full-time in-person learning.

The South Bend Community School Corporation will vote on whether to return elementary students to the classroom full-time, while Penn-Harris-Madison schools will vote on whether to phase in secondary students for full-time in-person instruction.

 

South Bend elementary schoolers who chose an in-person learning option have been on a hybrid schedule since October, attending in-person class two days a week based on their last names. 

 

P-H-M students grades 6-12 moved to full-time virtual learning in November, when coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County were soaring. The district re-introduced a hybrid model last month, and now that the county’s metrics are in the state’s “yellow” designation, officials are looking to slowly bring middle and high schoolers back full-time.

 

According to the P-H-M Return To Learn plan, students would transition by grade level, attending in-person class two to four days a week until April. After spring break, all middle and high schoolers would attend in-person class five days a week.

 

Both school districts would still offer a full-time virtual learning option for students who don’t want to return to the classroom yet.

 

The South Bend school board will meet at 5:30 p.m., while the P-H-M board will meet at 7p.m.

 

