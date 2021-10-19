South Bend police officer arrested, charged with two counts of child seduction, four other felonies

A South Bend police officer is being charged with six felonies, including two counts of child seduction, over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old.

According to a news release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office, the Mishawaka Police Department received a tip regarding SBPD officer Timothy Barber in early October, and the investigation was handed over to the special victims unit.

Barber was arrested Tuesday evening in Elkhart. He is also being charged with one count of public indecency, one count of public nudity and two counts of official misconduct.

According to an old post on the South Bend Police Department’s Twitter, Barber graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in May 2019 and was sworn into the department the next month.

He will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Contact Jakob at jlazzaro@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @JakobLazzaro.

