South Bend Schools Asking For Signatures To Get Referendum On Spring Ballot

Listen to a radio version of this story.

The South Bend School Board approved a plan to get a referendum on the ballot in Spring. The referendum could raise money for the school district which has been losing millions from tax caps.

The South Bend Community School Corporation still needs 600 signatures from homeowners or registered voters within the school district by Dec. 16th to ensure the referendum makes it on the ballot.

If passed, the referendum would increase property taxes from 37 cents to 39 cents for every $100 of assessed value. Officials say this would raise about $75 million for the district.

South Bend Schools Superintendent Todd Cummings said the money would go towards raising teacher pay, continuing educational programs, and upgrading school buildings.

Kareemah Fowler is the Chief Financial Officer for South Bend Schools. She said the referendum is crucial to the success of the school district.

“We’re going to make sure that we give kids quality education. However, we have to make sure that we have the resources to do that.”

South Bend Schools is facing a loss of about $12 million next year from tax caps.

This is the first time the SBCSC has tried to pass a referendum.

Contact Annacaroline at acaruso@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @AnnacarolineC16

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating at: https://wvpe.thankyou4caring.org/

