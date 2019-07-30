South Bend Seeks Input On Neighborhood Needs

Listen to a radio version of this story.

South Bend residents and members of the City’s Common Council gathered Monday night to brainstorm ways to improve the community.

Community members were broken into five groups to discuss topics including economic development, affordable housing, youth engagement and employment, neighborhood infrastructure, and public safety.

Each group discussion was led by a facilitator. They were given 15 minutes to give their suggestions before rotating to the next topic.

South Bend resident LeRoy King said he felt like his concerns were heard during this meeting.

“I’m hoping to see that the neighborhood is really getting empowered to take control of their community. I think a lot of our answers, it comes from the grassroots. That’s what moves our community,” King said.

Committee Chair Karen White says they will review the meeting notes in the next week for common needs discussed among the groups.

White says she hopes to start implementing some of those suggestions by late August.