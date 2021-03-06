South Haven Already Canceling July 4 Fireworks Show

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A Lake Michigan community in southwestern Michigan is canceling a popular fireworks show months before the July 4 holiday. Organizers said the spread of COVID-19 would be too risky, despite the availability of vaccines. The South Haven show usually attracts 50,000 people to the area. The summer fireworks show requires work months before the event, especially to obtain a federal permit to use a Lake Michigan pier. City Manager Kate Hosier says South Haven will try again in 2022.