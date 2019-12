The Southold Dance Theatre once again this holiday season is offering multiple opportunities for the community to see The Nutcracker at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend.

Performances are scheduled for:

*Friday, Dec. 13 at 7pm

*Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 and 7pm

*Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2pm.

The Southold first started performing The Nutcracker in South Bend back in 1980.

For more information about the show, click here.

For tickets, click here.