Special Christmas Eve Programming On 88.1 WVPE From 7pm-Midnight

7 PM - It’s A Wonderful Life (Elkhart Civic Theatre production from 2018)

This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940's radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. https://elkhartcivictheatre.org/

8:30 PM - Christmas with the Notre Dame Children’s Choir

Enjoy nearly 90 minutes of Christmas music selections from the Sacred Music Academy at the University of Notre Dame. https://sma.nd.edu/

10 PM - A Festival of Carols (Goshen College)

Goshen College’s annual Christmas concert, featuring the college's orchestra and three vocal ensembles, plus the community Shout For Joy Children's Choir. https://gcmusiccenter.org/

11 PM - Jazz Piano Christmas 2020

Join us for a twist on your favorite holiday classics! The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the holiday tradition and annual sell-out, where pianists perform their favorite seasonal music. This year features Kennedy Center favorite George Cables, Latin all-star Rebeca Mauleón, Mark G. Meadows and Hancock Institute International Piano Competition Finalist Joshua White. https://www.npr.org/2020/12/09/944305563/a-jazz-piano-christmas-2020