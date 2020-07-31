Special Prosecutor Sought In Racially Charged Case In Indiana

Dr. Blessing Ogbemudia graduated from Indiana University’s medical school in May. As he was celebrating with a few friends, he received an anonymous message on Instagram. It contained an audio clip of someone talking about him.

He says, “Essentially it was saying that, 'Blessing thinks, you know, he’s all that. He just got into medical school because he was Black. And you know why he was called Blessing right? Oh, because his mother was a crack addict.'”

Ogbemudia was shocked and confused. He recognized the voice as a white student at the medical school.