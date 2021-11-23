Spectrum Health limits visitors due to increasing COVID-19 cases

Spectrum Health is limiting the number of people who can visit with patients due to a big surge in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in most counties in Michigan. In Kent County, where many Spectrum Health hospitals are located, a New York Times database shows cases rose 94% in two weeks.

Hospitalizations in the county are up nearly 40% in the same time period.

Spectrum Health says hospitals throughout West Michigan are at or near capacity. The health system is now allowing only one adult visitor for most patients, and the visitor for adult COVID-19 patients has to be the same one throughout the patients' stay, and must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

Pediatric patients are allowed two adult visitors, and for COVID-19 pediatric patients, the two visitors must be the same people throughout the patients' stay, and they must follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

In the entire state, the Times database shows a daily average of 8,153 cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, an increase of 67%, and a 46% increase in deaths.

Only 54% of people in Michigan are fully vaccinated, according to the database.

