Sports Betting Spikes In Indiana In October

By Associated Press 45 minutes ago

Betters line up to place wagers after sports betting became legal in Indiana at the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville, Ind., Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Credit MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana set a new sports betting record in October with nearly a quarter-billion dollars legally wagered on the outcome of professional and collegiate sporting events. That happened while play slowed at other casino games. The Indiana Gaming Commission released data recently showing that Indiana gamblers placed sports bets totaling $231 million in October, which is an 11% increase over the then-record $207.5 million wagered in September. The commission says about 73% of October’s statewide sports wagering passed through northwest Indiana casinos or their affiliated mobile sports wagering applications. 

Tags: 
sports betting
Indiana
record
October
2020
