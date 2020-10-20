St. Joe Co. Prosecutor's Office: Hit & Run Driver Kills Bicyclist In South Bend

The St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor's Office has released information on a deadly hit and run Monday evening that left a 20-year-old cyclist dead.

(You can read the release below.)

St. Joseph County –Yesterday evening, October 19th, at approximately 8:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to a car and bicycle crash at Edison Road and Helmen Drive, South Bend.

A bicyclist was traveling on Edison at Helmen when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Edison Road struck the bicyclist and left the scene.

The bicyclist, identified as Corey Martin 20 years old of South Bend, Indiana, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) was activated, per protocol, to assist with the investigation. This remains an active and on-going investigation. FACT is looking for a red Hyundai Sonata (2015-2017 model) with right front end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or this vehicle is asked to call FACT at 574-235-9514 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.